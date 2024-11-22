TeamGroup Unveils T-Force GA PRO PCIe 5.0 SSD With Speeds Up to 10,000MB/s

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,974
"TeamGroup has implemented several innovative features to improve the GE PRO's performance (and reliability). For example, the SSD uses new generation 4K LDPC (Low-Density Parity-Check Code) error correction to improve data accuracy and extend the drive's lifespan. There's also a graphene heatsink that improves heat dissipation.
The GE PRO comes with S.M.A.R.T. software, so you can keep an eye on your SSD's health and performance.
For best performance and security, the company suggests keeping the latest SSD firmware from their support site."
Source: https://www.extremetech.com/computi...ga-pro-pcie-50-ssd-with-speeds-up-to-10000mbs
