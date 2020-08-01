Team Group MS30 M.2 2280 1TB SATA $84 (Newegg)

Nside
Jun 2, 2011
292
Some people are limited to SATA m.2 for storage, here's a deal then:
https://www.newegg.com/team-group-ms30-1tb/p/N82E16820331233
$84, free shipping
1TB
TLC with DRAM
B+M Key: for SATA only slots (B-key), or more common dual slots (M-Key) ... check your manual anyway
Performance: SATA... temper your expectations, Chief... Great for a midrange laptop or Steam drive
3 year Warranty
Official Site:
https://www.teamgroupinc.com/en/catalog/act.php?act=2&index_id=131