TCL Starts Construction of World's First 8.6-Gen IJP OLED Plant

"Capturing High-End Display Growth with Advanced Technology
IJP OLED is an innovative manufacturing process that deposits organic light-emitting materials with high precision onto substrates using advanced printing techniques. It delivers excellent color performance, high resolution, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for a wide range of applications from small devices to large panels.
TCL CSOT has been investing in IJP OLED R&D for over a decade. In November 2024, the company began mass production and customer shipments from its G5.5 IJP OLED production line (t12) in Wuhan, China, which has since been ramping up capacity and enhancing process stability.
The global display market is evolving rapidly, driven by growing demand for foldable screens, automotive displays, wearable devices, and larger formats. OLED is increasingly becoming the technology of choice in premium segments. According to Omdia, AMOLED panel shipments are expected to grow from 1.01 billion units in 2024 to more than 1.33 billion units by 2030, driven by particularly strong growth in IT and automotive applications.
The t8 project will enable TCL CSOT to better serve these expanding markets and increase its competitiveness in high-end segments.
From Follower to Innovator: Leading the Next Generation of Displays
TCL CSOT has established a strong intellectual property foundation, holding over 9,700 OLED-related patents worldwide, including more than 1,200 specific to IJP OLED, ranking among the top in the industry. These patents cover key areas including design, materials, processes, and equipment.
Backed by more than 10 years of dedicated R&D, talent development, and strategic investment, TCL CSOT has achieved a transformative breakthrough—from initial research to mass production, and now to the world's first high-generation IJP OLED production line. The new t8 production line, powered by TCL CSOT's proprietary IJP OLED technology, marks a significant milestone not only for the company but also for the global display industry, reinforcing its position as a technology innovator and market leader."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342137/...-worlds-first-8-6-gen-ijp-oled-plant-in-china
