TCL 65X925 vs Samsung QN900A

Which one would you recommend, guys ?
As PC monitor (with RTX 4090 )
The native contrast ratio for the TCL X925 is 4000:1 and for the Samsung QN900A, 1658:1 My previous monitor, Samsung 55" Q9FN, has 6000:1 native contrast. Which is amazing, compared to my actual Q90R - 3250:1 native contrast
Nits peak brightness - TCL X925 - 1000
Samsung QN900A - 1650
Couldn't find some details about the input lag.
What would you recommend, guys ?
Any advices are welcome, thank you
