TCL 2021 6-series is all 8K

frisbfreek
Weaksauce
- Jul 13, 2004
- 85
Could this be relatively cheap 8K for the masses?
https://www.flatpanelshd.com/news.php?subaction=showfull&id=1610380802
I know I know, gaming is not feasible at 8K, and a bunch of people here want 120hz, VRR, etc. But I'm definitely interested from the productivity perspective. I'm just hoping it can do proper 8K 60hz RGB (with DSC) and has decent viewing angles.
