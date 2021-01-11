TCL 2021 6-series is all 8K

owcraftsman

owcraftsman

I bought 4k before there was tons of 4k content but it's still on the adolescent stages not even 4k content in broadcast media yet. When if that day comes then I'd consider adopting early 8k. Surely 8k desktop browsing and productivity is doable with what we have now but gaming we are still struggling with 4k add to that raytracing nothing is over the top capable. I'd think at 8k to make the screen real estate practical you'd need at least a 40" screen to split 4 usable ways. I doubt any mainstream 8k TV will do beyond 30hz as content/Hollywood standard will be 24hz limited at this time or even the near future.
 
kasakka

What's the smallest they make tho? Even for gaming 8K would be fine thanks to integer scaling support for 4K, 1440p and 1080p. It comes down to if it could support e.g 120 Hz at those lower resolutions, VRR and so on.

For productivity 8K would be great for tons of desktop space while retaining very sharp UI and text. But if the only TV sizes available are very large then that's probably not that great. An 8K TV at say 50-55" would probably be totally usable as a desktop monitor without being massively oversize.

8K is weird because it would be great for desktop but is completely useless for TVs for many years..
 
N4CR

N4CR

kasakka said:
No screen is 'useless' you just have to have a setup that can use it at the right distance... when you can't 'fit' the screen around your setup then it's too big/low PPI/etc.
 
frisbfreek

kasakka said:
The 2020 6 series goes down to 55". I'm hoping that will continue to be the case for 2021 models; 55" is probably doable with a floor stand or wall mount.
 
