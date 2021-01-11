TCL 2021 6-series is all 8K

What's the smallest they make tho? Even for gaming 8K would be fine thanks to integer scaling support for 4K, 1440p and 1080p. It comes down to if it could support e.g 120 Hz at those lower resolutions, VRR and so on.



For productivity 8K would be great for tons of desktop space while retaining very sharp UI and text. But if the only TV sizes available are very large then that's probably not that great. An 8K TV at say 50-55" would probably be totally usable as a desktop monitor without being massively oversize.



8K is weird because it would be great for desktop but is completely useless for TVs for many years..