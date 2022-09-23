TC Wildlands & Breakpoint games keeps crashing

Unsure what the hell is causing it, but Ghost Recon's Wildlands keep crashing. Breakpoint is also crashing. I've done every trick in the book to fix it, but nothing seems to work. Games are on a separate 6TB spinner drive.



Things I have done so far:



Uninstall/reinstalled both Steam & Ubisoft

Both Wildlands & Breakpoint games



Did a complete format and reinstall of windows 10. Installed all new chipset & video card drivers



Cleared Cmos and everything is running stock. No overclock on the video card either



At this point I'm about to just delete the fucking games and play something else.



Any ideas what could be causing it?