TARKOV - anyone play? (technical question about its performance)

I picked up this game not too long ago, and I'm hooked.



It's got some weird aspects to how it performs, largely (as I understand it) because its developed for the RU market. Specifically, it seems to be far more CPU and RAM intensive, and less focused on leveraging GPU power.



Anyone got a good read on how to best set the game up on a Western PC? (Ryzen 7, 16gb RAM and 3070) There are times I think I'm getting plenty of frames out of the 3070... and others where I start to get screen tears, etc. FPS sometimes reads in the 80s-120s, and others sub 50s.



Question isn't so much about GPU performance, but rather looking for someone who gets how this game interacts with CPU / RAM