[TARGET] PS5 Disc Version (NOT SLIM) $349.99

YMMV, at around 3 AM EST they started a "circle" deal to take $150 off of a PS5 Disc edition (original, not slim) ,I ordered one at my local target (which now shows out of stock), app claims I can go pick it up in a couple hours... Apparently they'll bring it out to my car so I can avoid the Black Friday apocalypse...
You should just have to sign in, and choose "See 1 deal for this item" under the $499 price, and then save the offer, add it to your cart. Your cart will upgrade to the $350 pricetag. Looks like you have to go pick it up, no shipping options.
https://www.target.com/p/playstation-5-console/-/A-87716467
Sorry I didn't post this sooner, realized this deal was happening by freak accident browsing target while I couldn't sleep.. Hope anybody else out there can get it, though I'm not sure if mine will actually land in my hands or just get refunded.
