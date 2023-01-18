Taller mice = pain? Have you also felt pain with popular mice?

I've been away from desktops for many years and recently got back. Been using my wife's Logitech M215 (generic cheap) and gotten used to it. I remember using an MX518 back in the days and so I thought, why not upgrade to one. So I did. I found my old one.



It's a lot larger and a bit taller than the M215. I'm noticing strain between wrist and knuckles in trying to get over its taller hump. My hand wants to move back to compensate and then I can't quite reach the wheel.



I'm curious about your opinion on what makes a good mouse for you? I know young people care about speed and less about comfort. I'm just thinking about comfort right now.



Razer mice seem not as tall as Logitech.



Instead of just saying what model mouse you like, please elaborate with why. What pain did you avoid by changing to the mouse you prefer?



Thank you so much for reading and commenting. I really appreciate it.