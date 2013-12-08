Tales from the Borderlands - A Borderlands adventure game from Telltale

Stiler said: How many teams does TellTale even have? lol, it seems they have so many games in the pipeline at the moment, Wolf Among us (chapter 2 still not out), TWD season 2 (first episode comes out Dec 17th), Game of Thrones, and now this.





I doubt it takes many people to make these games. If they keep using the Walking Dead engine they don't have to worry about anything from the tech side and just need to do assets, scripting, and writing. According to Wikipedia they have 125 employees. They have been working on Tales from the Borderlands in some form or another since last year's VGAs. For some reason I don't expect to see either of these games until well into next year. I suspect they will replace Wolf and Walking Dead.The Puzzle Agent games are Telltale's own universe.