Tales from the Borderlands - A Borderlands adventure game from Telltale

Plague_Injected

Well we know that if it is total shit, Gearbox will just blame it all on Telltale.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Yeah I am betting this game will be complete shit.

Bring on the mountains of DLC with Microstransactions.:rolleyes:


Pass.
 
Derangel

It will most likely be episodic like all TellTale games. It's not going to be a shooter like the Gearbox developed games. TellTale titles don't really lend themselves to tons of DLC or microtransactions.
 
NotJay

yea i'm sure this will be adventure game like walking dead and wolf among us
NOT A SHOOTER
 
piscian18

piscian18

gosh honestly borderlands has like the worst plot ever. I was even put off by the handsome jack puns that just got so fucking old. That said the borderlands setting is pretty cool. It would be nice to have someone flesh out something decent with it.
 
ScYcS

I'd take any episodic game from TellTale at this point.

Walking dead Season 1 was incredible, Wolf among us is even cooler so far and i have no doubts that this will also be fantastic. Reading through it, it was mentioned that TellTale might be working on an episodic game about Game of Thrones as well. That might just be the shiznit.
 
Derangel

No might about it, they announced a Game of Thrones game as well.
 
Stiler

How many teams does TellTale even have? lol, it seems they have so many games in the pipeline at the moment, Wolf Among us (chapter 2 still not out), TWD season 2 (first episode comes out Dec 17th), Game of Thrones, and now this.


So four games that we know of all being worked on.
 
cannondale06

"You get to shoot stuff, but in a different way," said Telltale's Kevin Bruner at the show. "It's gonna play like a telltale gameyou're going to be engaging characters and developing relationships, but it's very much in the borderlands world. It's this great hybrid of everything that's great about Borderlands and everything thats great about Telltale."

I am interested
 
TheGamerZ

Ignorant post is ignorant.


Telltale's last few games have been incredible

Telltale doesn't put microtransactions in their games

Telltale also doesn't release DLC for their episodic games.

Pass if you want, but pass because you know what's going on. Not because you're jumping on the Gearbox Hate-Wagon
 
S

Stiler

Telltale charges like 25 bucks for a season, which is normally 5 episodes or so, which is a VREY reasonable price imo, compared to other games that will charge you 59.99 for <10 hours of gameplay.
 
polonyc2

so Telltale Games mantra is to latch on to established narratives (Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Borderlands)?...I would like to see some original stories from them as they obviously know how to tell a good narrative
 
Derangel

I doubt it takes many people to make these games. If they keep using the Walking Dead engine they don't have to worry about anything from the tech side and just need to do assets, scripting, and writing. According to Wikipedia they have 125 employees. They have been working on Tales from the Borderlands in some form or another since last year's VGAs. For some reason I don't expect to see either of these games until well into next year. I suspect they will replace Wolf and Walking Dead.

The Puzzle Agent games are Telltale's own universe.
 
drako

It's Telltale, so I'm sure it'll be good, but why pick a franchise with such a dull story to latch on to? Hopefully they have complete artistic freedom.
 
Derangel

From the interview at the VGX's it sounds like it came out of some mutual admiration for the other companies product. They met at last year's VGAs and started talking, which lead to this collaboration. Telltale isn't just about super serious, dark stories, they do a lot of comedy stuff too. While Borderlands story is kind of crap, the humor is there. The story survives on the back of the insane characters and occasionally twisted humor. From that perspective it fits them.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,743
Sorry to burst your bubble but anything even remotely involving that dumbass Randy Pitchford is a no go for me.
 
D

drako

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 11, 2002
Messages
2,071
I suppose. I got some laughs from the first Borderlands, but by the second game the jokes kind of wore thin for me. The only good thing from a story/humor perspective in BL2 was Tiny Tina.
 
Maplehamwich

I'm not a fan of telltale. The Walking Dead was ok... but it didn't do for me what it seemed to for everyone else. I'm really not into this. I'm also not into the Game of Thrones game they're doing. Nor The Wolf Among Us. Or anything else.
 
stiltner

Just saw this trailer over on the TTG website.

The Handsome Jack voice is off a bit.

But seriously, the writers for Borderlands are incredible, combine that with TTG and their wonderful unique episodic approach to games, and I'm in.

Should be cool
 
quadnad

I'm a little worried about Telltale's ability to handle 4x the games simultaneously. I don't know whether there has been any expansion of the team or economies of scale from the production of Walking Dead (I hope they don't think their engine has much left in it..), but it feels like they will either need to let quality slip or reduce the length of each episode.

I thought they did a tremendous job with the Walking Dead and A Wolf Among Us, but I can't help feeling nervous about their ability to maintain a consistent level of quality without cutting corners. I hope my worries are totally unfounded!
 
lilbabycat

lilbabycat

I don't know if you guys watched VGX (i sure as hell didn't), but one of the major things that host did was call out Telltale Games on having not a single clue about The Game of Thrones Books / Shows whatsoever.
http://youtu.be/l5iO7z-XadQ

Whats even more sad is that people are giving McHale shit and defending the devs, when he a sarcastic asshole that happened to actually play videogames...surrounded by people that don't.
 
S

ScYcS

Yes. It was exactly what i wanted from a TellTale Borderlands game. I'm happy and already preordered the Game of Thrones one as well.
 
Habibus

If this was similar to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep I'd be on it in a heartbeat.

Also, there needs to be a game where you play as Mr. Torgue and just run the business day to day and live his life as well. Maybe a simulation game.
 
ScYcS

You clearly are not aware what a TellTale game ist.....this is not a FPS game at all.
 
Habibus

I know this. I meant the same kind of story line, not gun-play. Tiny Tina's was really fun, best part of part 2 for me really, loved how out there it was. And Mr Torgue, well.. BOOM! HE IS MR TORGUE BABY WHO DOESN'T WANT TO BE HIM!?

I've played The Walking Dead and looking at getting Game of Thrones as well when it comes out.
 
polonyc2

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford revealed at PAX East today that a brand-new Tales from the Borderlands game is in development at Gearbox and will be out later this year...the new Tales From the Borderlands is being developed in-house by Gearbox Software...the original game was designed and written by Telltale Games, a studio that specialized in narrative-focused adventures...

https://twitter.com/2K/status/1517228426054148096
 
