Tales from the Borderlands - A Borderlands adventure game from Telltale

Yeah I am betting this game will be complete shit.
Bring on the mountains of DLC with Microstransactions.
Pass.
I'd take any episodic game from TellTale at this point.
Walking dead Season 1 was incredible, Wolf among us is even cooler so far and i have no doubts that this will also be fantastic. Reading through it, it was mentioned that TellTale might be working on an episodic game about Game of Thrones as well. That might just be the shiznit.
Telltale also doesn't release DLC for their episodic games.
How many teams does TellTale even have? lol, it seems they have so many games in the pipeline at the moment, Wolf Among us (chapter 2 still not out), TWD season 2 (first episode comes out Dec 17th), Game of Thrones, and now this.
So four games that we know of all being worked on.
so Telltale Games mantra is to latch on to established narratives (Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Borderlands)?...I would like to see some original stories from them as they obviously know how to tell a good narrative
It's Telltale, so I'm sure it'll be good, but why pick a franchise with such a dull story to latch on to? Hopefully they have complete artistic freedom.
Ignorant post is ignorant.
Pass if you want, but pass because you know what's going on. Not because you're jumping on the Gearbox Hate-Wagon
I suppose. I got some laughs from the first Borderlands, but by the second game the jokes kind of wore thin for me. The only good thing from a story/humor perspective in BL2 was Tiny Tina.While Borderlands story is kind of crap, the humor is there. The story survives on the back of the insane characters and occasionally twisted humor. From that perspective it fits them.
If this was similar to Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon's Keep I'd be on it in a heartbeat.
Also, there needs to be a game where you play as Mr. Torgue and just run the business day to day and live his life as well. Maybe a simulation game.
You clearly are not aware what a TellTale game ist.....this is not a FPS game at all.