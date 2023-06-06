Taking an ISA Graphics Card to the Max! ISA Bus Overclocking #isadoom25fps

erek
Pretty tight, ya
"The 16-bit ISA bus was becoming a very serious bottleneck for PC graphics in the early to mid nineties. 3D games like Doom really didn’t run well unless a VESA Local Bus or PCI graphics card was used. There were some ways to get some extra performance though – by overclocking the ISA bus! Today I’ll be pushing the ISA bus to the max to see just how quick games like Doom can run.#isadoom25fpsDoom realtic to frames per second conversion (applicable for demo3 only):FPS = 74690 / ticks"
