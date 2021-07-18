Take Two taking down GTA mods.

CastletonSnob
Oh look, a game company doing something shitty. Must be another day ending in y.
Take Two has issued takedowns for mods of Grand Theft Auto games, some of which have existed for years.
https://gtaforums.com/topic/973749-take-two-changes-the-agreement-modding-take-downs
