Take me to your leader

Finally got in on B stock for the Velka 5. As I travel more and more, it became apparent I need a real system on the road for all sorts of tasks and some Apex!I have to say, I didn't find a single thing wrong with this case, no marks, imperfections etc and all accessories. They said it was B-stock and thought I would see some imperfections..but it's a brand new case!It was a joy to build in this and wasn't a long build. Things I would change: Custom SF PS Sleeved cables or better yet custom fit PS cables, maybe go with lower RGB ram for clearance.SPECS:Velka 5 GrayCorsair SF600 GoldAsus B450-I StrixRyzen 3600x w/Noctua Chromax NH-L9a-AM4Corsair Dominator RGB 32GB - VERY tight brushes up against the side panel in case you are considering this ram...I knew it wouldn't quite fit and didn't care if it bulged a bit2 x Western Digital SN750 500/1TB NVMe1 x Teamgroup RGB 1TB SSDNvidia RTX 2070 Super FENext steps:Purchase Small Mechanical Wireless Keyboard, Mouse and portable high refresh rate LCD.