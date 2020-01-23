Take care Nikon has ended all support Windows 7. Don't buy Nikon or Sony.

Discussion in 'Photography & Video' started by Jandor, Jan 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM.

    Jandor

    Jandor

    This is really bad since they didn't do the same for XP and Vista at the end of support. It is the brand I use for DSLR, and I am in pain about this.
    Only Windows 8.1 and 10 supported for anything new from 2020 on, including older firmware or software.

    Same problem at Sony DSLR. But I already discovered that on Sony Smartphones when Vista and XP support ended.

    BUT Canon still providing everything for XP, Vista, 7, 8.1, 10, plenty of MacOS of all kind support.
    I'm sad I swapped from Canon on film for Nikon on digital. Will think about how to come back to Canon. I'm quite unpleased with Nikon on other issues. I will never ever use Windows 10 or Windows 8.1. I have everything I need on Windows 7 for plenty of years (Ryzen 3950 runs on Windows 7 with no problem and maybe 4950 will also) and Linux will be the only alternative.
    And not only I don't use Windows 10 at Home, and I prevent all my familly and convinced friends not to, but I'm also preventing anyone of using Windows 10 at my company. I've already told them that if I ever see someone with a Windows 10 personal laptop, I'll fire them... (just kidding but they took it seriously :) )
     
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge

    Don't use obsolete operating systems that lack security update support.
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

    Right? Without getting into the windows 7 vs Windows 10 debate... But in the end even the naysayers will switch over. They always do. The same shit when people refused to leave XP.
     
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge

    I mean, could always just unplug the editing machine from the internet, but otherwise?

    Update your stuff.
     
    cjcox

    cjcox

    Uh... you mean Nikon isn't supporting WinXP either.
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima

