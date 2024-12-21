  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Tainted Grail Fall of Avalon

peppergomez

I started a thread on this maybe a year ago , but can't find it

At any rate, this is coming along quite nicely for a release next March. It looks like the devs are making really good progress


View: https://youtu.be/KVo1faWj3hY?si=PvGGGds-uRjkhm51

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466060/Tainted_Grail_The_Fall_of_Avalon/

Could be a better choice than Avowed for first person fantasy RPG and certainly a better purchase than Bethesda's inevitable Skyrim or Oblivion re-releases/lazy nostalgia cash-ins that they release every few years


With both this and KCDII 2025 is looking good for first person swordplay RPGs
 
you're right...looks like it's part of the same Tainted Grail series...seems like both games were combined into that older thread
I blame CAD4466HK since he was the first one to post the other game. This one is a first-person open world RPG while the one in the old thread is a roguelike deck builder. Could be because Comixbooks linked the board game Kickstarter in the top post and didn't add the Steam link until later.
 
I'll take the fall for that one. :D
 
Is any one currently playing the prerelease ?

I'm waiting for it to hit 1.0 before I try it
There is a demo for it, you could play it and see if you like it. I enjoyed the demo and will be getting the game.
 
I bought it to support them but avoid playing early access especially when I know i will play the full release
Fair enough. I bought it and have been playing it even tho I know that once the full release comes, the saves will be scrubbed. I am enjoying it that much.
 
I'm downloading the demo. Fantasy stuff is rarely my thing but I'm interested enough to give it a go.
 
Screw it, couldn't wait to try this so I just picked it up.... Nice small DL too (15GB compressed)

Will definitely post back with first impressions tonight!
 
Will definitely post back with first impressions tonight!
Two things about this:

1. There is a free demo on steam which includes the prologue. The current paid release (0.9) is the prologue + Act 1, full release will include Acts 2 and 3.
2. Patch 1.0 on Friday will require a save wipe.

Players from early access have expressed doubts about the quality and length of Acts 2 and 3, given that nobody has seen them yet. So I would warn people to not to fall for the hype too much early on.
I downloaded the demo earlier today to test performance, since I heard it's bad. But I haven't launched it yet.
 
1. There is a free demo on steam which includes the prologue. The current paid release (0.9) is the prologue + Act 1, full release will include Acts 2 and 3.
Here's what I could ascertain in approx. 20 mins.

1. The DLSS 3.1 implementation has TERRIBLE ghosting.
- Using DLSS Swapper to "upgrade" to 310.2.1 completely fixed this

2. Performance is very good at DLDSR 1440P on my rig (I set the max fps to 100 and it never dipped below mid-90s on the High Preset)

3. It looks good AND very promising

4. There is no way for me to judge this game in 20 mins of wandering around a dungeon HA

- I went ahead and purchased just so it would download/update to 1.0 while at I'm at work this coming Friday
 
I don't plan to play it until at least a few months after release. I'm in no hurry.And nearly every single game ever created benefits from a few months of patching post release.
 
I’m interested but have to make a better dent in the Oblivion remaster. Bad timing to release the game so close to it.
 
He sums the game up as "an unpolished gem"

Works for me (y)
I haven't played it a lot, but that's a fair assessment. Graphically, its pretty dated and its gameplay elements are very "Bethesdaesque". (Like literally every fucking game in the genre, regardless of developer.) Combat is more or less what you'd expect from a first person game trying to do melee combat. It's not great, but serviceable. Atmosphere and art style are good though. It's certainly a dark game.
 
Wasn't sure if it would be good to play day 1 or wait for them to patch up the 2nd half of the game, but Mortismal makes it sound okay.
 
You'd rather play reheated leftovers from like 20 years ago? Nostalgia is a bitch.
 
Sounds like one to play 3-6 months from now especially for them polishing the 3rd chapter
 
