Tainted Grail Fall of Avalon

I started a thread on this maybe a year ago , but can't find it
At any rate, this is coming along quite nicely for a release next March. It looks like the devs are making really good progress
View: https://youtu.be/KVo1faWj3hY?si=PvGGGds-uRjkhm51
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466060/Tainted_Grail_The_Fall_of_Avalon/
Could be a better choice than Avowed for first person fantasy RPG and certainly a better purchase than Bethesda's inevitable Skyrim or Oblivion re-releases/lazy nostalgia cash-ins that they release every few years
With both this and KCDII 2025 is looking good for first person swordplay RPGs
