erek
Pretty baller, "Universal Processor Field Programmable Gate Array"
""We thank those who have worked with our prototypes, put Prodigy to the test in their environments, validated compatibility with their hardware and software systems, and provided feedback to our team," said Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "Concluding this stage of Prodigy's development brings us closer to the finish line, closer to volume production, and closer to transforming the industry with unprecedented processing power and efficiency."
Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310609/tachyum-readying-first-tape-out-of-its-prodigy-socs
