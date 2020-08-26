erek
Supreme [H]ardness
NVIDIA needs to hustle as we all knew they custom dedicated ASICs were coming same as with the Bitcoin miners. Exciting times!
"Prodigy is truly a universal processor. In addition to native Prodigy code, it also runs legacy x86, ARM and RISC-V binaries. And, with a single, highly efficient processor architecture, Prodigy delivers industry-leading performance across data center, AI, and HPC workloads. Prodigy, the company's flagship Universal Processor, will enter volume production in 2021. In April, the Prodigy chip successfully proved its viability with a complete chip layout exceeding speed targets. In August, the processor is able to correctly execute short programs, with results automatically verified against the software model, while exceeding the target clock speeds. The next step is to get a manufactured wholly functional FPGA prototype of the chip later this year, which is the last milestone before tape-out.
Prodigy outperforms the fastest Xeon processors at 10x lower power on data center workloads, as well as outperforming NVIDIA's fastest GPU on HPC, AI training and inference. A mere 125 HPC Prodigy racks can deliver 32 tensor EXAFLOPS. Prodigy's 3X lower cost per MIPS and 10X lower core power translates to a 4X lower data center Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), enables billions of dollars of savings for hyperscalers such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba, and others. Since Prodigy is the world's only processor that can switch between data center, AI and HPC workloads, unused servers can be used as CAPEX-free AI or HPC cloud, because the servers have already been amortized."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271434/tachyum-prodigy-native-ai-supports-tensorflow-and-pytorch
