Tablet help

Looking to get a good tablet but don't want to spend more than 250- 300 unless spending alittle more will get me something much better. Want 1080p. I need it to be windows since my apps are all windows for work. Thinking 10 inch is perfect as I will be bringing this back and forth from home to work so need it to fit in my back pack with all my other electronics. So far I've looked into the fusion5, chuwi, and cheaper surface but not sure if I'm missing something. Not much comes up for windows tablets Mostly only seeing Android tablets..