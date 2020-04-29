T-Mobile s20 5g Cloud Blue 128gb

B

bastage

Pics of your wife?
Joined
Mar 4, 2010
Messages
12,821
It is brand new sealed in the box. It is probably locked to t-mobile, but should be able to be unlocked after 40 days of usage.

https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-s20-5g?sku=610214663399

There is no financing on the device. I won this phone, but am primarily an iOS user & already have another s20 and a Pixel for when I want to use Android so I have zero use for this.

Heatware is under bastage

Selling for 750 (250 off buying it new) or will trade for a 2080 super+ a couple bucks or a 2080 ti (depending on specific brand & model I may include some cash as well).

If a sale is to be made I will of course send pics of the complete packaging & IMEI so it can be confirmed to be clear on t-mobile's IMEI check.

I will also include a brand new otter box case that has some stuff written on it (has to do with the winning of this phone, not like someone taking a sharpie or something like that).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top