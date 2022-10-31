T-Force Vulcan Z 1Tb SSD $58.99 if your Building,

crazycrave
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2016
- Messages
- 1,461
I racked brain on this because I just bought two WD SSD in 512Mb from BB in a rush for like $48 a piece.
T-Force Vulcan Z 1Tb SSD $58.99 on Newegg with free shipping and the 512Mb are $29.99 with free shipping / 2TB at $119.99 on Back Order
I got the 1Tb on the way for my Cooler Masterbox nr 400 as it has a 2Tb Seagate Barracuda plate drive in the rack for games on that one lol.
https://www.newegg.com/team-group-1tb-t-force-vulcan-z/p/20-331-833
