System won't power on at all after rebuild into new case

Advice needed on troubleshootingdead system, after a rebuild.I rebuilt my system using all the same components but in a new case, Phanteks Enthoo Pro. System uses an ASUS X570 Strix-E motherboard and contains 3 HDDs plus SSDs. It was working fine before I removed all the components from the old case.When I press the power button, NOTHING happens. No drive noise, no motherboard LED progress lights, no Ryzen CPU fan, nothing. I even tried to short the Power buttons on the twin-row header with a screwdriver. Nothing. Zilch.Is it possible that the CPU isn't seated properly and that explains the situation? When I inserted the CPU back into the AM4 socket, the socket would not lock the CPU into place. Doing a search, that's a common issue. So I inserted the CPU into the socket, and then reattached the heatsink, assuming that the heatsink would keep the CPU in place. I know that I'm on the hook for a socket replacement, eventually, according to various threads I read on this issue.I have to say this all makes me look very bad on front of She Who Must Be Obeyed.