System stuck at spinning wheel after Windows update - bad overclock?

Hi,



I have this Asus Z270 Apex board that I coffee lake modded. It runs a 9700K cpu. Been running ok for almost a year then all of a sudden I think because of a windows update I could no longer get into the desktop anymore. So I reinstalled Windows from usb stick and was fine for a few weeks then all of a sudden after a definite Windows update same thing happened! Only thing was I had my memory overclocked from 3200mhz to 3600mhz. Not sure if that was why or perhaps getting data corruption from the mod, bad overclock, or virus or something. Anyone with expert knowledge of Windows and this particular symptom please advise.



Thanks