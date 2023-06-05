System Shock Remake arrives to Positive Reviews

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
36,480
Raise your hand if you were convinced this one would actually happen!

https://www.thefpsreview.com/2023/0...se-that-has-brought-the-classic-back-to-life/

1685991970642.png


Reviews are mixed on whether they should have stuck as closely to the original as they did, or if they should have updated the mechanics to be more receptive to modern audiences, but overall they are positive, calling it the best way to revisit the game in 2023.

Maybe other GoFundMe titles like Star Citizen have a chance after all? :p
 
*Cautiously raises hand*

I'm biased, I was a backer. The original was amazing so how could I say no?

Game came out nearly a week ago. So far it's great. I'm really enjoying it.

Most of the criticisms I've read from reviews are very baseless. Their complaints were very intentional out of feedback from backers. For example I read one who complained that there was enough "innovation" in the game (aka changes compared to original). Well yeah that's why they had such a troubled development! They tried that and we hated it! The message was loud and clear that all we wanted was a straight up remake.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top