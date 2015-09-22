System Shock Enhanced at GOG!

polonyc2 said: great news but max resolution is only 1024 x 768 or 854 x 480 (widescreen) which is kind of a bummer...looking at the new trailer it looks a bit dated as well...how does this game compare to the classic System Shock 2?...if gameplay is up to par I might give it a go Click to expand...

You can set custom resolutions in the INI file. Not all are supported, but it does go higher than those two.Also, it was made in 1994. Of course it's dated. That doesn't make it any less a masterpiece. It actually compares favorably with SS2 if you can just get over the age of it. The core gameplay is very similar. I'm a nostalgia kind of guy, but even looking at this game 100% objectively, it's still amazing. It was very forward thinking for its time, which is why it still holds up. Mouselook was the main thing that makes it more accessible for people unwilling to deal with the rather odd set control scheme of the original. Even with mouselook, it's still a little different, and takes a little getting used to. However, it's absolutely worth it.I typically let people make up their own minds, and don't try to push things I like, because rarely do my tastes align with everyone else'. However, if I could put a gun to every gamer's head and make them play this all the way through, I know they'd thank me in the end.