System Shock Enhanced at GOG!

J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
System Shock has been re-released on GOG. It has similar (but improved) enhancements to what was available in the community driven System Shock Portable package. It runs natively in Windows rather than DOSBox builds. It supports custom resolutions, mouselook, and a bunch of other things. If you own System Shock 2 through GOG, it's only $5.99. I'd HIGHLY recommend picking this up if you never played it, or still do play it, and want an easy to use, somewhat modernized version of the game. The company that acquired the rights acknowledged the community developers as well, which is a nice change of pace for this sort of thing.
 
K

Kinsaras

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
3,614
Mouselook support added...that makes it worth it right there.

Does it hold up pretty well? I played it ages ago when it was considered "new".
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
great news but max resolution is only 1024 x 768 or 854 x 480 (widescreen) which is kind of a bummer...looking at the new trailer it looks a bit dated as well...how does this game compare to the classic System Shock 2?...if gameplay is up to par I might give it a go
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
I've played it through once every couple of years since 1994 if that says anything. :D I mean, obviously it's aged graphically. The interface (even with Mouselook) is still not quite what one would expect from a game made tomorrow. However, everything else about this game holds up as well now as it did then. The writing, the emergent play, the hacking/puzzles/etc. are all pretty brilliant. I actually think it's better in some ways than System Shock 2 even. Not everything, but they kind of teeter back and forth as my top two games of all time. (usually depending on which one I'm playing at the time. :D )
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
polonyc2 said:
great news but max resolution is only 1024 x 768 or 854 x 480 (widescreen) which is kind of a bummer...looking at the new trailer it looks a bit dated as well...how does this game compare to the classic System Shock 2?...if gameplay is up to par I might give it a go
Click to expand...

You can set custom resolutions in the INI file. Not all are supported, but it does go higher than those two.

Also, it was made in 1994. Of course it's dated. That doesn't make it any less a masterpiece. It actually compares favorably with SS2 if you can just get over the age of it. The core gameplay is very similar. I'm a nostalgia kind of guy, but even looking at this game 100% objectively, it's still amazing. It was very forward thinking for its time, which is why it still holds up. Mouselook was the main thing that makes it more accessible for people unwilling to deal with the rather odd set control scheme of the original. Even with mouselook, it's still a little different, and takes a little getting used to. However, it's absolutely worth it.

I typically let people make up their own minds, and don't try to push things I like, because rarely do my tastes align with everyone else'. However, if I could put a gun to every gamer's head and make them play this all the way through, I know they'd thank me in the end. :D
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
J3RK said:
You can set custom resolutions in the INI file. Not all are supported, but it does go higher than those two.

Also, it was made in 1994. Of course it's dated. That doesn't make it any less a masterpiece. It actually compares favorably with SS2 if you can just get over the age of it. The core gameplay is very similar.
Click to expand...

some older games age better then others in terms of graphics-- Half Life, Deus Ex, System Shock 2 (with mods)...good to know you can mess with custom resolutions for this...System Shock 2 is in my Top Games of all time list so I'll probably give SS1 a try...after all gameplay trumps graphics for me
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
polonyc2 said:
some older games age better then others in terms of graphics-- Half Life, Deus Ex, System Shock 2 (with mods)...good to know you can mess with custom resolutions for this...System Shock 2 is in my Top Games of all time list so I'll probably give SS1 a try...after all gameplay trumps graphics for me
Click to expand...

I definitely recommend it. I do completely understand when people are hesitant to try an older game that wasn't one of their own staples of the time. I occasionally get hung up on that myself, and then feel silly when I try to elaborate on my own old favorites. (which is why I typically don't try to push them on people actually as it feels hypocritical)

This one is the exception in every way. Anyone into this sort of blend of FPS/RPG, emergent play (buzz-term I know, but it's the original example) cyberpunk themes, sci-fi in general really does owe it to themselves to play this through.
 
Last edited:
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
Very strange how a game that was considered abandonware, now has a copyright and they have removed the downloads to SSPortable (https://www.systemshock.org/index.php?topic=211.0). Good thing I got it years ago, but thats pretty lame of them to take community mods and sell it as their own. They couldn't have done it like SS2 where they didn't touch the public stuff/mods? BTW, SS was running natively on windows years ago (https://www.systemshock.org/index.php?topic=2123.0) so they probably just took that code too... Surely Night Dive didnt publish this, did they?
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
They didn't just take the community mods and sell it as their own. First, it's running natively in Windows. Not using SSP, DOSBox, etc. The mods they ARE using were done by a a community member though, and are fully acknowledging him. Abandonware is not a real term. It's made up to make people (myself included :D ) feel better about acquiring a no-longer-published game by questionable means. hehehe However, the rights to SS1 were owned by an insurance company. Night Dive acquired the rights, and has made it available with the enhancements through proper channels. Not bad all around.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
any good mods available for the game?...the SS2 release on Steam/GOG worked great with mods
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2011
Messages
1,385
Already played through the game with some of those 'enhanced features' not that long ago. Though i'll admit the mouse aiming would glitch out sometimes i imagine they fixed it in this release.

Great game though, even enjoyed it more then ss2.
 
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
J3RK said:
They didn't just take the community mods and sell it as their own. First, it's running natively in Windows. Not using SSP, DOSBox, etc. The mods they ARE using were done by a a community member though, and are fully acknowledging him. Abandonware is not a real term. It's made up to make people (myself included :D ) feel better about acquiring a no-longer-published game by questionable means. hehehe However, the rights to SS1 were owned by an insurance company. Night Dive acquired the rights, and has made it available with the enhancements through proper channels. Not bad all around.
Click to expand...

Did you ignore the link I posted it already running natively in 2010? This release is using that mod. They didn't have to ask to take SSP down. They didnt take down any mods or even SS2Tool when SS2 came out, but they did with this one.
Whatever. It's a good game thats worth the price for anyone that hasn't played it.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,954
I just played through SS1 a few months ago.. really unbelievable how well it still holds up today (as long as you use the mouselook mod.)

I'd get the GOG version but since I beat it so recently I'll just wait for a deep sale. Still, it's awesome that it's native Windows now. I f***ing hate DosBox.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
in case anyone was wondering, the Enhanced Edition will be coming to Steam 'in the near future' according to Night Dive...SS2 was a GOG exclusive as well for 2 months or so before it came to Steam

many of System Shock's developers gathered together to play and talk about their game recently...Programmer Marc LeBlanc streamed the play session on Twitch, though other developers who worked on the game dropped by and shared interesting, behind the scenes details...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=UUJYJEnw3qqg00c0UA-3_8Gg&v=lq83Yhllyog
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
LeviathanZERO said:
Did you ignore the link I posted it already running natively in 2010? This release is using that mod. They didn't have to ask to take SSP down. They didnt take down any mods or even SS2Tool when SS2 came out, but they did with this one.
Whatever. It's a good game thats worth the price for anyone that hasn't played it.
Click to expand...

Sorry, I actually didn't follow the link, as I assumed (yeah, shouldn't have) that you were referring to SSP. SS2 was never considered abandonware by the larger community (TTLG, ss.org, etc.) so I wouldn't put it in the same category. I think you can still get the SSP mods individually, (though I'll need to check this) just not the whole package including the game.

Yeah, either way it's worth the price if you haven't played it, and if you're like me, and have 5 copies of the original retail CD (and 4 of SS2) and all the major mods etc. It's still nice getting a neatly packaged digital edition that you don't have to mess around with.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
polonyc2 said:
in case anyone was wondering, the Enhanced Edition will be coming to Steam 'in the near future' according to Night Dive...SS2 was a GOG exclusive as well for 2 months or so before it came to Steam

many of System Shock's developers gathered together to play and talk about their game recently...Programmer Marc LeBlanc streamed the play session on Twitch, though other developers who worked on the game dropped by and shared interesting, behind the scenes details...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=UUJYJEnw3qqg00c0UA-3_8Gg&v=lq83Yhllyog
Click to expand...

Interesting. Thanks for the link! I'll check it out tonight.

Don't forget to salt the fries.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
J3RK said:
I think you can still get the SSP mods individually, (though I'll need to check this) just not the whole package including the game.

Yeah, either way it's worth the price if you haven't played it, and if you're like me, and have 5 copies of the original retail CD (and 4 of SS2) and all the major mods etc. It's still nice getting a neatly packaged digital edition that you don't have to mess around with.
Click to expand...

so the Enhanced Edition comes with all of the important mods pre-installed?...so no need to mess with any additional ones?...with the System Shock 2 re-release on Steam/GOG, mods were still important in making the game look even better
 
L

LeviathanZERO

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 20, 2003
Messages
6,496
polonyc2 said:
so the Enhanced Edition comes with all of the important mods pre-installed?...so no need to mess with any additional ones?...with the System Shock 2 re-release on Steam/GOG, mods were still important in making the game look even better
Click to expand...

Correct. All included.
Probably since there haven't been any new ones(mods) created in years, unlike SS2.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
System Shock Remake First Look

System Shock: Enhanced Edition launched in September, but developer Night Dive Studios was not content to just stop there...as Night Dive Studios' CEO Stephen Kick told Fast Company earlier this month, the company's next big project is to take the original game and completely reimagine it...Night Dive Studios acquired the rights to the System Shock franchise IP from the Star Insurance Company, which picked them up after original developer Looking Glass Studios were forced to relinquish the assets following its closure

After testing the waters with its Enhanced Edition of System Shock, the studio is now working on a full remake...the spirit of the original title guides the fairly young Night Dive, which opened its doors in 2012...Polygon got to take an exclusive peek behind the curtain at the project...take a look below to see a comparison between the original and remade versions of System Shock, as well as original artwork for the new game...

http://www.polygon.com/2015/11/25/9801434/system-shock-remake-first-look-art
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
I'm really liking the art style actually. I wasn't sure I would after seeing the first screenshot a couple of weeks ago, but it looks very cool I think. Stylized, but in a good way. I'll definitely grab this. Impressed so far. Unless they get off track somehow, I think they've got something good here.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
Night Dive Studios announced they were working on re-mastering the original System Shock back in November last year and today they released some pre-alpha gameplay footage...

 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
This isn't GOG specific news, but System Shock Enhanced - The Enhanced Again Version (that's my name for it) was released yesterday. Complete new engine, includes Mac version assets, more control refinements, tons of video options, runs and plays smooth as silk. If you ever wanted to give this game a try, and even the old Enhanced version wasn't quite your speed, this may just push you over. I played through nearly the first full area last night. I started it up just to try out the new engine in its release state, and got sucked in as usual. I feel a weekend SS run coming on. :D It's also half price for the weekend if you didn't grab it before. (on Steam and GOG)
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,954
J3RK said:
This isn't GOG specific news, but System Shock Enhanced - The Enhanced Again Version (that's my name for it) was released yesterday. Complete new engine, includes Mac version assets, more control refinements, tons of video options, runs and plays smooth as silk. If you ever wanted to give this game a try, and even the old Enhanced version wasn't quite your speed, this may just push you over. I played through nearly the first full area last night. I started it up just to try out the new engine in its release state, and got sucked in as usual. I feel a weekend SS run coming on. :D It's also half price for the weekend if you didn't grab it before. (on Steam and GOG)
Click to expand...

Thanks for the heads up. I played through SS1 a few months ago. Time to do it again :D
 
  • Like
Reactions: J3RK
like this
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
Colonel Sanders said:
Thanks for the heads up. I played through SS1 a few months ago. Time to do it again :D
Click to expand...

:D Nice! Yeah, I played through it maybe a year ago. (I do it maybe once every two years or so give or take, and occasionally alternate with SS2.) I shouldn't have started last night, because now I'm sitting at work, shaking like a junkie to get back to it. :D These games are some of the few that make me think about them even when I need to stop playing for a bit. Most games, I just forget about until I get a chance to sit down at them again.
 
Z

zerogg

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2017
Messages
211
I've never played it before, but have been meaning to since I always hear great things about it. I'm kind of torn if I should do my first play through with this new enhanced edition or wait for the the full remaster they are working on.
 
Last edited:
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,991
the Enhanced version sure looks dated...I liked the SS2 enhanced version but this looks really old...I'm all for excellent gameplay over graphics but this is going to be hard to ignore the pixels...

 
Last edited:
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,954
polonyc2 said:
the Enhanced version sure looks dated...I liked the SS2 enhanced version but this looks really old...I'm all for excellent gameplay over graphics but this is going to hard to ignore the pixels...
Click to expand...

Keep in mind, this game is 24 years old and this is not some sort of remaster. It's just the original game modified a bit to support modern resolutions.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
29,105
Limited Run Games has a physical version up for preorder to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release.

https://limitedrungames.com/products/system-shock-enhanced-edition-pc

upload_2019-10-2_7-42-45.png
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,871
unsure if FOV slider adjusts vertical FOV or not, but this at least helps
ingame_21x9.jpg
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,870
I can't wait until those USB optical discs come out. :p

This is kind of cool though in a goofy sort of way. Now where's my cloth map, tarot cards and ankh medallion? :D
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
29,105
Youn said:
View attachment 190805
Click to expand...
If it's like the SI6IL USB floppy it's actually going to flip down, not sideways. They used the same image showing the incorrect orientation and it confused a lot of people, including myself. Thankfully it is made to pop out. I shamefully admit that I stared at the thing for about 10 minutes trying to figure it out, but I was never mechanically inclined even with the simplest things like this.


upload_2019-10-3_13-5-25.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top