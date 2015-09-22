System Shock Enhanced at GOG!

System Shock has been re-released on GOG. It has similar (but improved) enhancements to what was available in the community driven System Shock Portable package. It runs natively in Windows rather than DOSBox builds. It supports custom resolutions, mouselook, and a bunch of other things. If you own System Shock 2 through GOG, it's only $5.99. I'd HIGHLY recommend picking this up if you never played it, or still do play it, and want an easy to use, somewhat modernized version of the game. The company that acquired the rights acknowledged the community developers as well, which is a nice change of pace for this sort of thing.