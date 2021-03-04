System rebooted few times on first boot after plugging new parts.

Hello. 10850K stock 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200 XMP



Aorus Z490 Pro Ax



Seasonic TX-850



After completing and plugging all parts ,on first cold boot system rebooted few times before bios. Just on first cold boot after i plugged all parts. Maybe 3-4 times.



And now its fine and working ok on load and windows. It was normal?