System rebooted few times on first boot after plugging new parts.

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
862
Hello. 10850K stock 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200 XMP

Aorus Z490 Pro Ax

Seasonic TX-850

After completing and plugging all parts ,on first cold boot system rebooted few times before bios. Just on first cold boot after i plugged all parts. Maybe 3-4 times.

And now its fine and working ok on load and windows. It was normal?
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
5,756
mgty23 said:
Hello. 10850K stock 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200 XMP

Aorus Z490 Pro Ax

Seasonic TX-850

After completing and plugging all parts ,on first cold boot system rebooted few times before bios. Just on first cold boot after i plugged all parts. Maybe 3-4 times.

And now its fine and working ok on load and windows. It was normal?
Click to expand...
Yes it is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top