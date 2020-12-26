System Monitoring in Desktop Window.

Hello guys!

I currently use MSI afterburner to have my PC performance/temps displayed in games via top right hand corner. I want to do the same but on my Desktop in windows 10. OSD doesn't work outside gaming, is there a way to get it to always show up outside an application say the desktop? So far I can only see this while im in games, but not on my desktop outside games. I know there are programs that I can get to monitor something like that, but i need something as simple as what MSI afterburner offers, just a simple readout of my CPU and GPU temps via right hadn corner, not some application windows that I always have to open manually....

Any advice would be much appreciated.

Thank you
 
Most likely the app only works on 3d rendering, not on the 2d desktop.
 
Thanks for that.

Any other software out there that I can maybe use to produce a similar effect? I remember when windows gadgets were available some of them had cpu/gpu readouts that would clip on the corner of my desktop.
 
