System Monitoring in Desktop Window.

Hello guys!



I currently use MSI afterburner to have my PC performance/temps displayed in games via top right hand corner. I want to do the same but on my Desktop in windows 10. OSD doesn't work outside gaming, is there a way to get it to always show up outside an application say the desktop? So far I can only see this while im in games, but not on my desktop outside games. I know there are programs that I can get to monitor something like that, but i need something as simple as what MSI afterburner offers, just a simple readout of my CPU and GPU temps via right hadn corner, not some application windows that I always have to open manually....



Any advice would be much appreciated.



Thank you