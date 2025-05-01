  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
System keeps turning the display off, then turn the fans in turbo speed: Please Help!

Cannibal Corpse

Cannibal Corpse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 22, 2002
Messages
1,282
Dear All,
For the past year or so that I have built this system (see specs in my signature), I had ZERO issues. As of past two days ago, in the middle of a random game, the screen goes blank, then the chassis fans run in turbo mode (very loud!), which prompts me to force shut down the PC.

A bit of additional info which might be helpful to you guys, is the fact that since 8 months ago, I have moved (and taken this system with me) to a region of the world that requires 220V electricity, and since that time, I still had no issues at all.
However, all of sudden since past two days ago the issue started.

Thinking that it might be electricity current issues, today I connected the system to a 1000W step-down converter (to make the system run at North American 110V), but I still experienced the exact same issue.

I am truly baffled and any help would be appreciated.
 
there have been a bunch of issues with the most recent nvidia drivers, and that sounds like a driver crash. Try either updating to the newest version and if it still happens, try the 566 version it seems to be stable. then if it still does it, try another psu.
 
Sounds like you are using the latest Nvidia drivers. Go back to the 566.36 drivers since you are on a 4090.
 
