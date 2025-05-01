System keeps turning the display off, then turn the fans in turbo speed: Please Help!

Dear All,

For the past year or so that I have built this system (see specs in my signature), I had ZERO issues. As of past two days ago, in the middle of a random game, the screen goes blank, then the chassis fans run in turbo mode (very loud!), which prompts me to force shut down the PC.



A bit of additional info which might be helpful to you guys, is the fact that since 8 months ago, I have moved (and taken this system with me) to a region of the world that requires 220V electricity, and since that time, I still had no issues at all.

However, all of sudden since past two days ago the issue started.



Thinking that it might be electricity current issues, today I connected the system to a 1000W step-down converter (to make the system run at North American 110V), but I still experienced the exact same issue.



I am truly baffled and any help would be appreciated.