System does not boot up. Fans won't spin. A big-noob mistake

X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,201
:confused:

OK, so I opened up my system case and futzed around a bit with the PSU switch off. Then I turned that switch on, and the system would not boot. The lighting was on on the ASUS x509 ROG board and the AMD cooler but the fans would not spin. And the board did not go through the bootup process. What the hell just happened, I asked myself.

THEN I REMEMBERED I HAD TO PRESS THE POWER BUTTON on the system case. :wideyed: Sure enough, it booted up just fine. :coffee:

I've been building systems for over 30 years now, going back to 486 CPUs. How could I make such a colossal noob, double-noob mistake? :notworthy: :wtf:
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,684
To fix that issue, go into the BIOS and set the power on option to power on after power loss and it will power on when you flip the PSU switch.
 
madmat

madmat

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 3, 2005
Messages
2,363
The double negative in the title had me confused. It doesn't not boot up... so it does boot up. Seems that it does when you hit the power button.
 
X

x509

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 20, 2009
Messages
2,201
madmat said:
The double negative in the title had me confused. It doesn't not boot up... so it does boot up. Seems that it does when you hit the power button.
Click to expand...
OK. Just fixed the title. But as mnewxcv said, you can't fix stupid. And that was a stupid mistake.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,917
Zepher said:
To fix that issue, go into the BIOS and set the power on option to power on after power loss and it will power on when you flip the PSU switch.
Click to expand...
But you have to push the power button to get into the BIOS to make that change.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top