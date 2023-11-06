Synthetic Diamonds may make the fastest and coolest CPU's yet

Binding microchips (including GPU dies) with diamond and other unique methods allows for much lower temperatures and up to three times the performance.
Lab tests on an undisclosed high-end Nvidia GPU reportedly granted three times the performance as a normal chip based on standard manufacturing materials, which is insane but a little hard to believe without publicly available benchmarks.

Full read:
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...e-glass-may-make-the-coolest-fastest-cpus-yet
original source is WSJ but it is behind a paywall.
 
