Synopsys, TSMC team up to help clients accelerate 2nm chips designs

2N here w come !!

“EDA specialist Synopsys has recently announced its collaboration with TSMC to deliver digital and custom design EDA flows on the foundry's most advanced N2 (2nm) process, aiming to meet stringent design targets on next-generation system-on-chips (SoC...”

1684392256572.jpeg

Source: https://www.digitimes.com/news/a20230517PD202/eda-synopsys-tsmc.html
 
