Synology - Upgrade capacity by replacing with larger drives (SHR2)?

B

brentsg

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 8, 2003
Messages
1,698
Simple question but the online guide on the Synology website mentions that this is possible with SHR but doesn't specifically mention SHR2.

Can I upgrade a full chassis by swapping in larger drives without using a separate chassis? I realize I'll need to shuffle a bit of data around but just need to validate before pulling the trigger on drives.
 
