Synology - Upgrade capacity by replacing with larger drives (SHR2)?

Simple question but the online guide on the Synology website mentions that this is possible with SHR but doesn't specifically mention SHR2.
Can I upgrade a full chassis by swapping in larger drives without using a separate chassis? I realize I'll need to shuffle a bit of data around but just need to validate before pulling the trigger on drives.
Can I upgrade a full chassis by swapping in larger drives without using a separate chassis? I realize I'll need to shuffle a bit of data around but just need to validate before pulling the trigger on drives.