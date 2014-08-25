Synology Surveillance Station vs Blue Iris on a Server?

Thinking about adding a 2nd Synology NAS for DVR/Camera DUTY. Licenses cost $200 for 4 cameras, and obviously the NAS cost + drive cost.





What are the Pros/Cons of going with the Synology Surveillance Station vs Blue Iris?



I'm looking for something simple to setup, easy to use (for my wife and family). But, it also must have the ability to expand in the future so that it can handle 8 or 10 cameras. I don't expect to record all cameras at once, record/alert on motion and maybe record 1-2 days wroth of the drive-way camera.



What "speed" synology will I need for say 10 cameras doing 1080p each? I'm not sure how much CPU is required for that much recording, or even disk write performance.



With Blue Iris I know I can design/build the system around my needs but that takes more time, but something I may need to do if a pre-built NAS can't handle my needs.



So...



Opinions on synology surveillance?

Opinions on Blue Iris?



Etc...

Let me know what's working.



PS: I already have 2x2TB drives and will probably want to go with a 4 or 5 bay system ideally.