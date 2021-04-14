Synology RS2818RP+ and Seagate Exos 4TB drives - Not Initializing

I am replacing my aging EqualLogic PS6000E arrays with a new Synology RS2818RP+. I had some difficulties getting this new array in hand... maybe popularity or supply chain? I waited to order the hard drives until I had the array in hand and tested. I did receive the array, installed a couple Hitachi 2TB drives I had on the shelf at home and everything installed and setup fine. I was able to configure 3 of the 4 LAN ports in a bond and my Cisco 3750 picked it right up and everything worked great. I was able to configure my ESXi Hosts to see the new array and configured a Datastore. I vMotioned a couple test Guest VM's to the new array and it ran them fine. I decided everything would work as planned, so I ordered (17) Seagate Exos (ST4000NM0115) 4TB drives (16 for the array and 1 cold standby). I also ordered a 4 port Intel I340-T4 network card.



I got the new drives last night and installed them all (16 drives, 16 trays, 64 little screws). I also installed the Intel NIC. The array appeared to power on normally. All the drives light up and the NIC has link/activity lights. After a minute or so, the array has a steady power LED on the front and a rapid blinking Status LED. I was able to use the Synology Assistant tool to locate the array (I don't use DHCP on my network), it defaulted to the DHCP fail IP (169.254.x.x) as expected, I set the IP to the correct IP for my network (192.168.100.x). It accepted it and jumped to a web browser that opened a connection to the new IP on port 5000 and /web_index.html. It puts an animated circle in the middle of the browser session and states "Loading". It eventually (5 minutes or so?) times out. Never comes up with any next steps. I tried factory resetting it and it steps through the same steps and same behavior. I let it run overnight thinking maybe it needed to initialize the drives before setting up, but same behavior this morning.



I know the array works. I used it for weeks before putting the new drives in. I know the drives are on the supported list as is the NIC. Outside of suggestions here, my next step may be to remove the NIC and start over. Maybe I shouldn't physically install the NIC until DSM is installed and running.



How do I get this thing to work as expected (as it did when I used the temporary 2TB drives)?



Thanks.