Synology router for sale

rudedog

rudedog

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2004
Messages
888
Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......


For Sale:

Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $90 shipped​
IMG_7074.JPG
IMG_7075.JPG
Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP

HEAT Rudedog

Sold items
Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped
Both sold - Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped
Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped
9 Intel NUC
2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped
All intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP sold
2 Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped
 
Last edited:
rudedog

rudedog

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2004
Messages
888
TBH don't remember. Once I'm off this conference call I'll pop one open and check.
 
rudedog

rudedog

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2004
Messages
888
Bump, added my second 4K projector. 1st one has been sold. Hope everyone had a great weekend!!
 
rudedog

rudedog

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2004
Messages
888
Another Monday morning bump and now taking offers for the remaining items.
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,685
Bump for you.
Gonna read up on the projector and maybe the router....and check funds of course :)
 
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,685
rudedog said:
Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......

Taking offers on all remaining items

For Sale:

Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped
More info:

Image Display
Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160​
Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens​
Colors REC 709 color space​
HDR HDR10​
Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1​
Native Aspect Ratio 16:9​
Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz​
Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz​

Lens System
Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mm​
Zoom 1.5x​
Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1​
Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)​
Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)​
Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%​

Connectivity
Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0​
Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio​
Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)​
1 x RS-232 control​
1 x mini-USB service in​

I may have more NUCs for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.

Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP

HEAT Rudedog
Click to expand...
Paypal sent for projector.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top