Synology NAS: 1tb used but no files?

I just got my first NAS, a synology DS220j. I have two 4tb drives in there using SHR.



I had set it to backup my desktop computer overnight. When I woke up this morning I checked on it and saw that it was duplicating the backup: that is, putting it into two different folders, thus doubling the size of the backup. I stopped the backup and deleted one of the two folders off the NAS.



Now when I open up DSM, the NAS is reporting 1tb of disk space in use. But all of the folders show as 0 byes.



I tried mapping the folder that should have files in it to Windows. When I access that folder through windows it is also showing as 0 byes.



So I'm trying to understand what is using all that space and how to clear it out. Does anyone have any insight?



Thanks!