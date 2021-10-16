Synology Hyper Backup is killing me, any ideas?

About a year or so ago I switched from plain FreeBSD to Synology, a 1520+ for a main NAS and a 920+ for a backup NAS. The backup is supposed to go in my garage, which is a separate building, over a wireless link. I haven't put it out there yet because Hyper Backup has been a hand full (and let's be honest, when it's not I'm just being lazy).



I know Hyper Backup is slow. Recently I wiped out my old backup entirely and started a new one due to a couple small issues. The initial seed backup took almost 21 days for 7.2TB of data. I cancelled the first incremental backup (scheduled for twice a week) after it had been running for 7 days without even giving any sort of progress update. Before I wiped it out, incremental backups would probably take a couple of days.



I'm seriously considering dropping Hyper Backup for rsync and maybe even going back to FreeBSD for a primary server. Where should I be looking to see if there is something wrong with the system, or a configuration issue, or something? I've been looking at bit and mostly I see people just complaining about the slow speed. This isn't over wireless yet either, just a standard 1GbE.



The only issue I've had is that the 1520+ is set up for a dynamic LAG. For some reason when I connect the ports for the LAG, the Synology disappears from the network. I can see the LAG become active at that point on my switch, so I don't think it's the switch configuration. When I disconnect the extra ports, the Synology pops right back on the network. I thought maybe this could be something, but I can't find any settings or anything and it otherwise performs fine.



ETA: It's probably compression. I don't think I had that enabled last time, or I'm going to guess that I didn't. It doesn't look like I can turn it off with an existing backup, so I guess I'll wipe the backup out again and start over without compression, and see if that gets me somewhere.