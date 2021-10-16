Synology Hyper Backup is killing me, any ideas?

About a year or so ago I switched from plain FreeBSD to Synology, a 1520+ for a main NAS and a 920+ for a backup NAS. The backup is supposed to go in my garage, which is a separate building, over a wireless link. I haven't put it out there yet because Hyper Backup has been a hand full (and let's be honest, when it's not I'm just being lazy).

I know Hyper Backup is slow. Recently I wiped out my old backup entirely and started a new one due to a couple small issues. The initial seed backup took almost 21 days for 7.2TB of data. I cancelled the first incremental backup (scheduled for twice a week) after it had been running for 7 days without even giving any sort of progress update. Before I wiped it out, incremental backups would probably take a couple of days.

I'm seriously considering dropping Hyper Backup for rsync and maybe even going back to FreeBSD for a primary server. Where should I be looking to see if there is something wrong with the system, or a configuration issue, or something? I've been looking at bit and mostly I see people just complaining about the slow speed. This isn't over wireless yet either, just a standard 1GbE.

The only issue I've had is that the 1520+ is set up for a dynamic LAG. For some reason when I connect the ports for the LAG, the Synology disappears from the network. I can see the LAG become active at that point on my switch, so I don't think it's the switch configuration. When I disconnect the extra ports, the Synology pops right back on the network. I thought maybe this could be something, but I can't find any settings or anything and it otherwise performs fine.

ETA: It's probably compression. I don't think I had that enabled last time, or I'm going to guess that I didn't. It doesn't look like I can turn it off with an existing backup, so I guess I'll wipe the backup out again and start over without compression, and see if that gets me somewhere.
 
turn off compression (have to start fresh again) the compression limits the speed to about 5MB/s on any nas

dynamic LACP needs enabling on your managed switch on set ports the synology is plugged into or use adaptive load balancing witch works on any switch
 
