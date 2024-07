It can do quite a number of things but the constraint is always the ram and the processor as it's not a full blown computer. But for small things like what you're using it for already, it's great. It can also be used as an NVR depending on how many cameras and licensing. And you can always just have the cameras write to it like a network drive and that requires no license at all.



One thing on these older units is that they work better on period correct software, ie DSM6 vs 7. I have several older units that I use as 'just local storage' and they're perfect on DSM 6 whereas I'm sure they would choke on DSM 7. Something that you shouldn't have an issue with, with 18GB of RAM, but something to note as time goes on and software bloat gets bigger.