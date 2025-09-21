  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Synology DS1621+ with RAM upgrade and Extended Warranty Plus through 2027, drives optional, combo deals

Synology DS1621+, diskless, $700 shipped in original box
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)

1758491398303.png


Functions perfectly, has minor signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.

1758491484362.png


I also have 8x 14TB drives, fully healthy, SMART info looks great, never had an issue with them. Will sell with or without the Syno.

If you just want the drives:
Take two of them for $320 shipped
Take four of them for $620 shipped
Take six of them for $920 shipped
Take all eight drives for $1200 shipped

If you want the drives with the Synology:
Take two of them (with Synology) for $1000 shipped
Take four of them (with Synology) for $1300 shipped
Take six of them (with Synology) for $1600 shipped
Take all eight drives (with Synology) for $1850 shipped. Note: the Synology has six (6) bays, not eight.

1759835958568.png


Heatware 112-0-0
 
