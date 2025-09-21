  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Synology DS1621+ with RAM upgrade and Extended Warranty Plus through 2027, drives optional, combo deals PRICE DROP

Synology DS1621+, diskless, $650 shipped in original box
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)

20251010_203059.jpg
20251010_203121-censored.jpg
20251010_203207.jpg
20251010_203154.jpg



1758491398303.png


Functions perfectly, has minor signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.

1758491484362.png


I also have 8x 14TB drives, fully healthy, SMART info looks great, never had an issue with them. Will sell with or without the Syno.

If you just want the drives:
Take two of them for $310 shipped
Take four of them for $610 shipped
Take six of them for $910 shipped
Take all eight drives for $1150 shipped

If you want the drives with the Synology:
Take two of them (with Synology) for $950 shipped
Take four of them (with Synology) for $1250 shipped
Take six of them (with Synology) for $1550 shipped
Take all eight drives (with Synology) for $1775 shipped. Note: the Synology has six (6) bays, not eight.

1759835958568.png


Heatware 112-0-0
 
Last edited:
