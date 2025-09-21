Synology DS1621+ with RAM upgrade and Extended Warranty Plus through 2027, drives optional, combo deals PRICE DROP

Thug Esquire
May 4, 2005
1,632
Synology DS1621+, diskless, $650 shipped in original box
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)
Functions perfectly, has minor signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.
I also have 8x 14TB drives, fully healthy, SMART info looks great, never had an issue with them. Will sell with or without the Syno.
If you just want the drives:
Take two of them for $310 shipped
Take four of them for $610 shipped
Take six of them for $910 shipped
Take all eight drives for $1150 shipped
If you want the drives with the Synology:
Take two of them (with Synology) for $950 shipped
Take four of them (with Synology) for $1250 shipped
Take six of them (with Synology) for $1550 shipped
Take all eight drives (with Synology) for $1775 shipped. Note: the Synology has six (6) bays, not eight.
Heatware 112-0-0
