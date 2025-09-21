  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Synology DS1621+ with RAM upgrade and Extended Warranty Plus through 2027, 14TB drives optional

Synology DS1621+, diskless, $800 shipped in original box
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)

1758491398303.png


Functions perfectly, has signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.

1758491484362.png


Heatware 112-0-0

If you're also interested in four or more 14TB 7200RPM drives, let me know. Would sell for $11/TB shipped. I have Toshiba, WDC, others.
 
