Synology DS1621+ with RAM upgrade and Extended Warranty Plus through 2027, 14TB drives optional

Thug Esquire
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- May 4, 2005
- Messages
- 1,619
Synology DS1621+, diskless, $800 shipped in original box
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)
Functions perfectly, has signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.
Heatware 112-0-0
If you're also interested in four or more 14TB 7200RPM drives, let me know. Would sell for $11/TB shipped. I have Toshiba, WDC, others.
Upgraded to 8GB RAM (4GB is standard)
Functions perfectly, has signs of cosmetic wear. Has Synology's Extended Warranty Plus until Jan 9, 2027.
Heatware 112-0-0
If you're also interested in four or more 14TB 7200RPM drives, let me know. Would sell for $11/TB shipped. I have Toshiba, WDC, others.
Last edited: