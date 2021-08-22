symtomps of dying ssd?

Just curious, have a pretty old SSD in an even older (10+ yr old laptop) and the SSD is prob 8+ years old. Its a 120gb when the best you could buy was a 240gb, :D

Ive noticed she's slowed down a bit....fumbles on playing video...and sometimes is laggy
Wanted to know if anyone knows the symptoms when they are going?
 
