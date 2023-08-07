Symmetric Prime Tuples (SPT Test Project aka SPT@home)

pututu
There is a new BOINC math project that appears to be a continuation of the dead T.brada Experimental Grid project (originally a part of the Tbrada sub project called "Symmetric Primet Tuples") that ended in 2022. The project scientist is Natalia Makarova.
To join this new project, enter this url in BOINC manager: https://boinc.termit.me/adsl/ or check if "SPT test project" or SPT@home is listed in the latest BOINC manager version. I'm still running old version so I can't confirm if it is listed yet.
I ran some tasks two weeks ago and they had resolved issue on quorum of two. Right now task has fixed credit (72.22) and quorum of one.
CPU only and runs in both windows and linux. They do have badges and the stat is not listed in Free-DC yet but there is a request for it already. Let's see it this will be done.
Gilthanis , can you create our team? Thanks.
