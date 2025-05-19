CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,811
This Remaster comes more than 20 years later since the game’s release in 2002.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3660220/Syberia__Remastered/
https://www.microids.com/syberia-remastered-en/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3660220/Syberia__Remastered/
- A faithful and stunning overhaul: Meet Syberia’s iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game’s most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal’s unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe.
- Reimagined mechanical puzzles: Enjoy a fresh take on the game’s intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg’s genius.
- A modernized gameplay experience: Rediscover Kate Walker’s journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today’s standards, all without compromising the game’s contemplative and narrative soul.
- A rich and immersive world: From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder.
- A moving and unforgettable story: Experience a deeply human narrative, as Kate Walker’s legal assignment turns into a profound journey of self-discovery. Filled with unexpected encounters, emotional choices, and moments of awe, Syberia’s tale blurs the line between strangeness and the sublime.
https://www.microids.com/syberia-remastered-en/