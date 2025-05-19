  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Syberia - Remastered

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
4,811
This Remaster comes more than 20 years later since the game’s release in 2002.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3660220/Syberia__Remastered/


  • A faithful and stunning overhaul: Meet Syberia’s iconic characters fully redesigned and explore the game’s most emblematic locations brought to life in beautifully enhanced 3D. Every environment has been carefully rebuilt with an art direction that stays true to Benoît Sokal’s unique style, offering an even deeper immersion into his singular visual universe.

  • Reimagined mechanical puzzles: Enjoy a fresh take on the game’s intricate puzzles, redesigned to provide a smoother and more intuitive experience while preserving their essential role in uncovering the secrets behind Voralberg’s genius.

  • A modernized gameplay experience: Rediscover Kate Walker’s journey with an updated user interface, improved 3D navigation, and more fluid controls tailored to today’s standards, all without compromising the game’s contemplative and narrative soul.

  • A rich and immersive world: From the alpine town of Valadilène to the frozen edges of Eastern Russia, Syberia transports you into a world of mystery, automatons, and poetic machinery. Dive into a clockpunk adventure where realism blends seamlessly with dreamlike wonder.

  • A moving and unforgettable story: Experience a deeply human narrative, as Kate Walker’s legal assignment turns into a profound journey of self-discovery. Filled with unexpected encounters, emotional choices, and moments of awe, Syberia’s tale blurs the line between strangeness and the sublime.

https://www.microids.com/syberia-remastered-en/
 
wow, didn't see that coming! I played both 1 and 2 to the end about nine years ago (according to steam). If anything, they are definitely unique games for sure. I found many of the puzzles way to obscure though and had to look many of them up online otherwise I'd never have been able to advance. never bothered to look into the latest one.
 
Every time I see the title of this game, I get it confused with the Cyberia game from 1994/1996 and then have to see which is which. :confused:

Have had the original Syberia 1 & 2 in my library for years and still haven't played them.
 
So cool. I meant to play it back in 2002 but never got to it. Guess I now get a second chance. Looking forward to it!
 
Added to wishlist. Remember playing awhile ago and enjoyed it. Let's see what the new version brings.
 
Lateralus said:
Every time I see the title of this game, I get it confused with the Cyberia game from 1994/1996 and then have to see which is which. :confused:

Have had the original Syberia 1 & 2 in my library for years and still haven't played them.
Click to expand...
Same!!!! that was a fun game

"Cyberia is set in the near future of the year 2027, five years after a global economic collapse. The world is under the dominion of two opposing superpowers, the First World Alliance in the west and the Cartel in the east."

Kinda funny, not related but still funny.
 
Last edited:
Lateralus said:
Every time I see the title of this game, I get it confused with the Cyberia game from 1994/1996 and then have to see which is which. :confused:

Have had the original Syberia 1 & 2 in my library for years and still haven't played them.
Click to expand...
I love that game. The part where you're fighting the virus is actually pretty creepy. Hard to believe it was made by the same studio that went on to make Redneck Rampage.
 
1755968263246.png


1755968395461.png



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMyKwVlDs_A
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top