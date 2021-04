SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD vs SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB NVMe Gen4

I second the avoiding ADATA, although if you want Gen3x4 NVMe, I'd suggest Corsair, and this is why? For many years I've had Western Digital and Corsair but recently after a new build, WD's cloning software doesn't work unless I use an SSD SATA, it won't work with another NVMe.I tend to clone my C drive after everything I need is installed and the system is running perfectly and the way I want it. So, after buying two WD SN750s 250GB NVMe SSD, I returned them because can't use them for cloning.Corsair (got two 240GB NVMe SSD) MP510 can easily be cloned via NVMe adapter (not having to install it directly in the case) w/o a single issue. I think it cloned 72GB in like 10 min, it didn't take long I know that.As for speed in the desktop environment? You wouldn't notice any difference between one and the other when comparing the same category.This here is what I used to put the NVMe drive to clone the C drive to: https://www.newegg.com/riitop-model...ler-card/p/17Z-0061-00052?Item=9SIA6V87HX5336