SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD vs SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB NVMe Gen4

mda
Mar 23, 2011
Feel the difference, probably not unless you do giant transfers on a day in day out basis.

If you absolutely need the advertised speed on those SSDs, I'd stay away from the ADATAs since they've silently substituted the components on that model since the launch with inferior units. Probably not bad enough to be noticeable in unmeasured testing, but it's certainly there.
https://hardforum.com/threads/adata...-pro-ssd-again-affecting-performance.2007801/

Also, consider the WD Blue SN550 2TB at ~200$ too. The WD Black SN750 2TBs went on a discount very recently. Not sure if they are still discounted.
 
ng4ever
Feb 18, 2016
What if I can get guaranteed the older controller on a PG SX8200 Pro 2TB 3D NAND NVMe Gen3x4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSD?

Also how would I check to be sure once I get it ? By application once it is in my pc and on box?
 
mda
Mar 23, 2011
Not sure since the SKUs are exactly the same.

Im guessing you can tell by running the same benchmarks as the people on the net and checking to see what you have. Probably you can also tell by looking at what NAND chips the drives are using.

I have a 970 evo, a 960 evo and an SN550... cant feel the difference between those models despite the big increase in theoretical speed.

When copying large files to and from... Id probably be able to tell which one is the sn550 though since Id see the MB per sec readout.
 
ng4ever
Feb 18, 2016
Ok thank you!
 
Nasgul

Weaksauce
Jun 11, 2005
I second the avoiding ADATA, although if you want Gen3x4 NVMe, I'd suggest Corsair, and this is why? For many years I've had Western Digital and Corsair but recently after a new build, WD's cloning software doesn't work unless I use an SSD SATA, it won't work with another NVMe.
.
I tend to clone my C drive after everything I need is installed and the system is running perfectly and the way I want it. So, after buying two WD SN750s 250GB NVMe SSD, I returned them because can't use them for cloning.
.
Corsair (got two 240GB NVMe SSD) MP510 can easily be cloned via NVMe adapter (not having to install it directly in the case) w/o a single issue. I think it cloned 72GB in like 10 min, it didn't take long I know that.
.
As for speed in the desktop environment? You wouldn't notice any difference between one and the other when comparing the same category.
.
This here is what I used to put the NVMe drive to clone the C drive to: https://www.newegg.com/riitop-model...ler-card/p/17Z-0061-00052?Item=9SIA6V87HX5336
 
Nebulous

[H]ard|Gawd
Nov 16, 2005
Yeah i would steer clear of Adata. I got it and it sux balls. Runs wayy below it's rated speeds even with a clean os install and latest chipset drivers. I find my Samsung 981 alot faster, but given I needed more storage space, I went for the 480gb Adata SX8200 which I regret.
 
