SX8200 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD vs SAMSUNG 980 PRO 2TB NVMe Gen4

Not sure since the SKUs are exactly the same.



Im guessing you can tell by running the same benchmarks as the people on the net and checking to see what you have. Probably you can also tell by looking at what NAND chips the drives are using.



I have a 970 evo, a 960 evo and an SN550... cant feel the difference between those models despite the big increase in theoretical speed.



When copying large files to and from... Id probably be able to tell which one is the sn550 though since Id see the MB per sec readout.