Switching from top of the line Mini-LED to 3rd gen QD-OLED?

And now the new 32'' 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitors are getting released and I've started wondering if it's worth switching over. Same form factor (finally), perfect contrast, per-pixel illumination, no visual anomalies. I would lose HDR performance, but SDR should improve (majority of my gaming is still in SDR). The question is how much of an improvement I should expect in SDR and whether HDR performance loss would result in buyer's remorse in the long run I don't care for burn-in too much and I also play in a dark room which is the ideal setup for OLED.



I compared an XG321UG to the AW32 OLED side-by-side. Check out this thread here:After having used the AW now for almost a month with the XG I can confidently say the XG is superior in HDR and the AW does better in SDR content. However, the delta in SDR for the AW is much less than the gap the mini-LED has over OLED in HDR. For example, playing Armored Core 6 is amazing on the AW in insolation but when I switch over to the XG the experience is elevated even more to sublime. The kaleidoscopic, bright-Van Gogh like sky looks dim on the OLED by comparison, and the Fires of Rubicon (ie., the jet afterburners of your mech and explosions of artillery) simply look more “real and life-like” on the XG. They pop like crazy.Misterer, if you appreciate true HDR I think you may regret going with the AW32 OLED as you have an HDR1600 monitor and the brightness and color volume on that simply cannot be replicated, even in the “HDR1000” mode of the AW. Also, even in SDR, I am still seeing black crush of near-black and grey areas on the OLED which does not happen on the XG. The AW also is slightly smaller and this is noticeable (31.5 vs 32).The desktop is one area where the AW actually shines with the screen uniformity and per pixel dimming. Fringing is not noticeable to me.In the end, I find myself going back to the XG when I game. Don’t get me wrong the AW32 is phenomenal but for HDR gaming I prefer the mini-LED and I am sending the AW back. As always, YMMV and you may want to try the AW32 or other 3rd-gen QD-OLED for yourself.