Switching from top of the line Mini-LED to 3rd gen QD-OLED?

I'm using a PA32UCG-K right now for gaming and overall I'm happy with it. My main priority is visual quality and accuracy (I don't play multiplayer games, don't care for high refresh rates). And while the monitor does have all of that, it has its quirks, especially in SDR with FALD enabled (I can sometimes notice visual anomalies in games). It's not bad, it does not bother me too much, but it's not perfect and turning FALD off is not an option.
And now the new 32'' 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitors are getting released and I've started wondering if it's worth switching over. Same form factor (finally), perfect contrast, per-pixel illumination, no visual anomalies. I would lose HDR performance, but SDR should improve (majority of my gaming is still in SDR). The question is how much of an improvement I should expect in SDR and whether HDR performance loss would result in buyer's remorse in the long run I don't care for burn-in too much and I also play in a dark room which is the ideal setup for OLED.
Anyone has used both a high end Mini-LED (e.g., PG32UQX, XG321UG, etc.) and a QD-OLED? How has your experience been? How do they compare? Have you switched?
