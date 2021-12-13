Switching 15 bays from SATA to SAS

I've got some questions about SAS and looking for recommendations.
What I have:
Addonics RT93DAHX
2x Delock PCI Express Card > 2x Power Over eSATA 5V/12V (89233)
ASUS ROG STRIX X299-E Gaming running Windows 10 x64 UEFI
I've been using the Addonics RT93DAHX for almost a decade. It's basically a tower with 3x 5 bay SATA backplane -> 15 SATA cables -> 3x SATA Port Multiplier -> 3 eSATA cables -> 2x Delock PCIe card. PMs and PCIe cards are SATA2.
What I need:
Drives are being turned on individually when I use them (the bays have power buttons), but they all need to run simultaneously when I sync parity with snapRAID. Used to be fine with SATA2 and a few empty bays, but now with all bays filled and as files get bigger, drives get bigger and faster, I wanna switch to SAS so syncing and moving things around on multiple HDDs isn't bottlenecked.
I wanna buy four SAS to 4x SATA3 cables and either 1 PCIe card with 4 SAS connectors or 2 PCIe cards with 2 connectors each. Preferably external ones, so SFF-8088 or SFF-8644, however it's very rarely moved or disconnected, so internal would be fine if need be. Preferably a new card with official Windows 10 support, though cards that are recommended in other threads are often only available used,
so I guess if it runs just as well and saves a bunch, something used works too.
SAS Questions:
Just for better understanding. Hypothetically, if the drives could saturate 6gb/s completely at the same time, they would only really be bottlenecked by the PCIe limits of the SAS PCIe card, correct? So even a PCIe 2.0 x8 card would only start to reach it's limits with 8 high speed drives like SSDs that can saturate the 4000MByte/sec by going 500Mbyte/sec at the same time.
Is there a reason to get a 12g SAS card for some headroom for overhead or something like that if I only ever use SATA3 drives? Getting a 12G SAS PCIe card or SFF-8643/SFF-8644 cables will just raise the price for no reason in that case, correct?
SATA is usually limited to 1 meter, while SAS seems to be able to run up to 10 meters. What about those SAS to 4x SATA cables, should they run up to 10 meters as well (or at least more than 1 meter)? I'm mostly only seeing 0,5m or 1m cables, which is technically enough, but 2m would be much more comfortable.
What kind of cards cards/chipsets should I be looking for? I found this list, anything I should know in addition to that?
Some cards seem to be available to buy new and somewhat cheap from china like this LSI 9211-8i, Dell Perc H310, H330 or this LSI SAS 9206-16e with 4 external ports. Are they any good, or am I better off buying more expensive or used? Some say they are already flashed to IT mode, which is a plus.
And as far a heat and power goes, better to get 2x 2 port cards or 1x 4 port card? PCIe 2.0 x8 or PCIe 3.0 x4? Am I forgetting something?
