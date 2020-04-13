Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,675
Pretty cool. I think
"Another change should make gameplay accessible for many people, since you can remap the controller buttons, similar to a change Microsoft made on the Xbox One a few years ago. According to the notes, up to five stick and button configs can be changed for each paired controller, as long as it’s a Joy-Con, the buttons on the Switch Lite system or the Nintendo Pro Controller.
There are also some new Animal Crossing-related icons for your user profile and a bookmark feature for news items. Your system should grab the new update automatically, or you can start the process manually."
https://www.engadget.com/nintendo-switch-10-0-0-022116600.html
"Another change should make gameplay accessible for many people, since you can remap the controller buttons, similar to a change Microsoft made on the Xbox One a few years ago. According to the notes, up to five stick and button configs can be changed for each paired controller, as long as it’s a Joy-Con, the buttons on the Switch Lite system or the Nintendo Pro Controller.
There are also some new Animal Crossing-related icons for your user profile and a bookmark feature for news items. Your system should grab the new update automatically, or you can start the process manually."
https://www.engadget.com/nintendo-switch-10-0-0-022116600.html