Switch to Ecc?

I'm not an expert with computers by any means, and the only thing I know about ecc memory is that it has an extra chip that's used to correct errors. Having said that, does this error correcting feature of ecc ram also provide protection in the event of a ram stick failure? As in, is there a failsafe that will effectively shut off the ram so that the user can't inadvertently make things worse by running a computer on faulty ram?The backstory is that I just had a non-ecc ram failure on a new unraid server I built, and it seems to have destroyed everything. I already RMA'd the kit and confirmed the replacement is good (4 passes of memtest). I also rebuilt my unraid OS USB drive and reinstalled all docker my containers, but I'm still having weird issues that I cannot figure out. It's turned into a complete nightmare, as nothing I try seems to work.I only built this server in July of this year, and the memory failure occurred the first week of September, so I got 1-1.5 months of a new fun server before it all went to crap. My build was centered around using Intel QS with uhd770 graphics, so when planning the build my only option for an ecc setup was to go with W680 and more specifically the Asus pro ace lga1700 board. There are no other ecc boards for Intel that have approved ecc memory as of this writing. However I passed on the ace, because it only listed 4 sata ports (i now know that there's a way to expand it to 8). So I decided to forgo ecc in favor of more sata ports and a cheaper build price, and I settled on z790 with non-ecc ddr5.After this nightmare I've dealt with from the memory stick failure, I'm kicking myself for not going ecc from the beginning. But would ecc even protect against a stick failure anyway? Would there be any benefit to me right now to buy the ace board and some approved ecc sticks to protect against this scenario occurring again?