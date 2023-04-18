Switch modder Bowser released from prison, likely owes Nintendo for rest of life

erek
A long road ahead after prison
"Having served 16 months in pretrial custody and discounting for good behavior, Bowser has been transferred from federal prison to the Northwest Detention Center in Washington and is awaiting transfer to Canada. Bowser revealed his release on the NickMoses 05 Gaming Podcast (also available in a non-echo-laden longer version), as first reported by TorrentFreak.
During his time in prison, Bowser's federal job has been garnished by Nintendo through the DOJ. Bowser told Nick Moses he has paid $175 since his detention. Bowser told Moses that Nintendo will take 25 to 30 percent of his gross monthly income, and he will have up to six months before he has to start making payments.
Bowser previously worked as an accountant and had repair businesses and other consulting work. He tossed around some future job ideas with Moses on his podcast, including vacation rental development. The median salary in Toronto, where he is likely to be sent to stay with family, was $85,500 CAD in 2020. It seems unlikely that Bowser, in his early 50s and now a convicted felon, will be able to accrue more than $18.1 million CAD to pay his US settlements."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023...still-owes-nintendo-14-5m-for-switch-hacking/
