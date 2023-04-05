Switch keeps locking up (I am out of ideas)....Need help.

**************************************************************************************************************

Switch 1

TP-LINK JETSTREAM TL-SG3452P GIGABIT 48 PORT POE



vlan id 20

vlan name Voice-VLAN

tagged ports check: select all

lldp

lldp config

global config (button)

lldp enabled (phones send out lldp requests)

lldp-med config

port config (button)

ports 1-44 lldp-med status = enabled



l3 features

interface

ipv4 routing enabled

interface id vlan20

ip address mode static

ip address 192.168.x.x

subnet mask 255.255.255.0

interface name voice

static routing (sets the gateway for the switch itself)

ipv4 static routing

destination 0.0.0.0

subnet mask 0.0.0.0

next hop 192.168.x.x

dhcp service

dhcp server

dhcp server (button)

global config (dhcp server) enabled

excluded ip address config

starting ip address 192.168.x.x

ending ip address 192.168.x.x

pool setting (button)

pool name dhcp_d (data)

network address 192.168.x.x

subnet mask 255.255.255.0

lease time 120

default gateway 192.168.x.x

dns server 1.1.1.1 / 9.9.9.9

pool name dhcp_v (voice)

network address 192.168.x.x

subnet mask 255.255.255.0

lease time 1440

default gateway 192.168.x.x

dns server 1.1.1.1 / 9.9.9.9

manual binding (button) (set static ip for device)

pool name dhcp_v

ip address static ip address for device (do not use excluded ip address)

binding mode hardware address

hardware address enter mac address for device

hardware type ethernet

dhcp relay

dhcp relay config (button)

global config

dhcp relay enabled

dhcp interface relay (button)

dhcp interface relay config

interface id vlan 20

ip address 192.168.x.x

qos

voice vlan

global config

voice vlan unchecked (using auto voip instead)

vlan id 0

priority 7

port config

ports 1-44 voice vlan (disabled) (using auto voip instead)

auto voip

global config

auto voip enabled

ports 1-44 interface mode = vlan id

value = 20



**************************************************************************************************************



Switch 2

TP-LINK TL-SG1024 GIGABIT 24 PORT



Switch 3

TP-LINK TL-SG1024 GIGABIT 24 PORT



**************************************************************************************************************

When I first installed the switch it took a week for the switch to lock up. (system LED stays on or off - no longer blinks)

When the switch locks up - it no longer gives out DHCP or is able to be pinged & I cannot login via the console port



As I have replaced the OLD switch all over the building (4-8 port switches) the frequency of the POE switch locking up is not every 24 hours or less.



I have traced and tested every single cable that is connected to the patch panel & switch and I found some bad cables and such, but everything was replaced that failed.



I have enabled the local log on the switch (level 4) to sync every 2 hours, but it showed nothing.



I have been trying to learn WireShark, and I simply have been unable to find what is wrong

I figure it is a loop or storm or flood of some type, but I dont know how when I have check all the wires.



3 main switches

Switch 2

connected to the internet

connected to switch 1 via port 23

connected to switch 3 via port 24



Switch 1

connected to switch 2 via port 44



Switch 3

connected to switch 2 via port 23



I am not sure what is going on, and need help in figuring out what is causing the switch to lock up / freeze.



THX for any help