Switch keeps locking up (I am out of ideas)....Need help.

Switch 1
TP-LINK JETSTREAM TL-SG3452P GIGABIT 48 PORT POE
vlan id 20
vlan name Voice-VLAN
tagged ports check: select all
lldp
lldp config
global config (button)
lldp enabled (phones send out lldp requests)
lldp-med config
port config (button)
ports 1-44 lldp-med status = enabled
l3 features
interface
ipv4 routing enabled
interface id vlan20
ip address mode static
ip address 192.168.x.x
subnet mask 255.255.255.0
interface name voice
static routing (sets the gateway for the switch itself)
ipv4 static routing
destination 0.0.0.0
subnet mask 0.0.0.0
next hop 192.168.x.x
dhcp service
dhcp server
dhcp server (button)
global config (dhcp server) enabled
excluded ip address config
starting ip address 192.168.x.x
ending ip address 192.168.x.x
pool setting (button)
pool name dhcp_d (data)
network address 192.168.x.x
subnet mask 255.255.255.0
lease time 120
default gateway 192.168.x.x
dns server 1.1.1.1 / 9.9.9.9
pool name dhcp_v (voice)
network address 192.168.x.x
subnet mask 255.255.255.0
lease time 1440
default gateway 192.168.x.x
dns server 1.1.1.1 / 9.9.9.9
manual binding (button) (set static ip for device)
pool name dhcp_v
ip address static ip address for device (do not use excluded ip address)
binding mode hardware address
hardware address enter mac address for device
hardware type ethernet
dhcp relay
dhcp relay config (button)
global config
dhcp relay enabled
dhcp interface relay (button)
dhcp interface relay config
interface id vlan 20
ip address 192.168.x.x
qos
voice vlan
global config
voice vlan unchecked (using auto voip instead)
vlan id 0
priority 7
port config
ports 1-44 voice vlan (disabled) (using auto voip instead)
auto voip
global config
auto voip enabled
ports 1-44 interface mode = vlan id
value = 20
Switch 2
TP-LINK TL-SG1024 GIGABIT 24 PORT
Switch 3
TP-LINK TL-SG1024 GIGABIT 24 PORT
When I first installed the switch it took a week for the switch to lock up. (system LED stays on or off - no longer blinks)
When the switch locks up - it no longer gives out DHCP or is able to be pinged & I cannot login via the console port
As I have replaced the OLD switch all over the building (4-8 port switches) the frequency of the POE switch locking up is not every 24 hours or less.
I have traced and tested every single cable that is connected to the patch panel & switch and I found some bad cables and such, but everything was replaced that failed.
I have enabled the local log on the switch (level 4) to sync every 2 hours, but it showed nothing.
I have been trying to learn WireShark, and I simply have been unable to find what is wrong
I figure it is a loop or storm or flood of some type, but I dont know how when I have check all the wires.
3 main switches
Switch 2
connected to the internet
connected to switch 1 via port 23
connected to switch 3 via port 24
Switch 1
connected to switch 2 via port 44
Switch 3
connected to switch 2 via port 23
I am not sure what is going on, and need help in figuring out what is causing the switch to lock up / freeze.
THX for any help
